Ezequiel Tovar News: Exiting lineup Wednesday
Tovar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Padres.
Tovar has gone just 5-for-36 at the plate across his last 11 games, so he will get a breather to regroup. Willi Castro will receive the nod at shortstop for Colorado and will occupy the No. 8 spot in the batting order.
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