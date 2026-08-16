Ezequiel Tovar News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Tovar is absent from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Tovar has shown improved form in August with a .333/.375/.472 slash line over 12 games, but the Rockies continue to build in regular days off for him while he's struggled overall this season with a career-low .588 OPS. He'll sit for the fourth time this month, clearing the way for Cole Carrigg to pick up a start at shortstop.