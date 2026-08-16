Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 12:50pm

Tovar is absent from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Tovar has shown improved form in August with a .333/.375/.472 slash line over 12 games, but the Rockies continue to build in regular days off for him while he's struggled overall this season with a career-low .588 OPS. He'll sit for the fourth time this month, clearing the way for Cole Carrigg to pick up a start at shortstop.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
MLB
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
24 days ago