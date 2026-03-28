Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: First homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Tovar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Marlins.

Tovar pulled an offering from Eury Perez over the left field fence in the fourth inning for his first home run of the season. He's hit cleanup in each of Colorado's first two games, collecting two hits in eight plate appearances.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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