Ezequiel Tovar News: First homer of 2026
Tovar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Marlins.
Tovar pulled an offering from Eury Perez over the left field fence in the fourth inning for his first home run of the season. He's hit cleanup in each of Colorado's first two games, collecting two hits in eight plate appearances.
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