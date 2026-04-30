Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: First RBI since April 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Tovar went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Tovar has had a forgettable start to the season by hitting only .195 with a 29.4 percent strikeout rate. However, he delivered a two-run single in the ninth inning to record his first RBI since April 8, a span of 16 starts. This also marked only the second time in his last eight starts that Tovar managed to record a hit.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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