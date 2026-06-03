Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Getting rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Tovar isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Tovar will get a chance to regroup Wednesday after going 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Willi Castro will shift to shortstop in Tovar's absence, opening up second base for Edouard Julien.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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