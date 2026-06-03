Ezequiel Tovar News: Getting rest Wednesday
Tovar isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Tovar will get a chance to regroup Wednesday after going 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Willi Castro will shift to shortstop in Tovar's absence, opening up second base for Edouard Julien.
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