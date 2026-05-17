Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:15am

Tovar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Tovar received a couple of days off in early May amid a prolonged slump, and he's responded with a .333/.368/.389 slash line while starting the past six games. Willi Castro is shifting at shortstop while Brett Sullivan enters the lineup at catcher for Colorado in Sunday's series finale.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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