Ezequiel Tovar News: Not starting Sunday
Tovar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Tovar received a couple of days off in early May amid a prolonged slump, and he's responded with a .333/.368/.389 slash line while starting the past six games. Willi Castro is shifting at shortstop while Brett Sullivan enters the lineup at catcher for Colorado in Sunday's series finale.
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