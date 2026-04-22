Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Out of Rockies' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Tovar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Padres.

Tovar is just 5-for-36 at the plate across his last 11 games, so he will get a breather to regroup. Willi Castro is getting the call at shortstop for Colorado and will occupy the No. 8 spot in the batting order.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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