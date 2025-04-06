Ezequiel Tovar News: Posts four hits in win

Tovar went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a steal, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Tovar swiped his first bag of the season and also plated some runs across for the first time since the season opener. He had a productive home-opening season, going 8-for-15 with three doubles, a triple, three RBI and four runs scored. He'll look to stay hot with the Diamondbacks coming to town to open up the new week.