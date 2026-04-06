Ezequiel Tovar News: Receiving first day off
Tovar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
Tovar will receive his first night off of the season after slashing .270/.289/.405 with one home run, one stolen base, five RBI and three runs through the Rockies' first nine games. Willi Castro will get the nod at shortstop Monday in Tovar's stead.
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