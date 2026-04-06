Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Tovar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Tovar will receive his first night off of the season after slashing .270/.289/.405 with one home run, one stolen base, five RBI and three runs through the Rockies' first nine games. Willi Castro will get the nod at shortstop Monday in Tovar's stead.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
World Baseball Classic Final DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
MLB
World Baseball Classic Final DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago