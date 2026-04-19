Ezequiel Tovar News: Resting up Sunday
Tovar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Tovar will hit the bench for only the second time in the Rockies' first 22 games in what appears to be a routine rest day. Willi Castro (hand) will return to the starting nine following a three-game absence, replacing Tovar at shortstop.
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