Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Tovar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Tovar will hit the bench for only the second time in the Rockies' first 22 games in what appears to be a routine rest day. Willi Castro (hand) will return to the starting nine following a three-game absence, replacing Tovar at shortstop.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago