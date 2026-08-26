Ezequiel Tovar News: Returning to Colorado lineup
Tovar (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.
Tovar tweaked his left wrist during Monday's game and then didn't start Tuesday, but it will be just a one-game absence from the lineup for the shortstop. The 25-year-old has shown signs of life offensively in August, slashing .300/.351/.480 with a pair of long balls.
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