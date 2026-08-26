Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Returning to Colorado lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Tovar (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.

Tovar tweaked his left wrist during Monday's game and then didn't start Tuesday, but it will be just a one-game absence from the lineup for the shortstop. The 25-year-old has shown signs of life offensively in August, slashing .300/.351/.480 with a pair of long balls.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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