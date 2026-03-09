Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Simplifying swing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Tovar worked on shedding weight and simplifying his swing this offseason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tovar was limited to 95 games in 2025, in part due to an oblique strain. He attributed that injury to overly complicated swing mechanics and playing at slightly above his preferred weight. Tovar shed seven pounds during the offseason and simplified his swing in an effort to bounce back in 2026. He's gone 3-for-14 this spring, but has struck out only twice, and he is also representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
13 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
32 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
46 days ago