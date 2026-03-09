Ezequiel Tovar News: Simplifying swing
Tovar worked on shedding weight and simplifying his swing this offseason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tovar was limited to 95 games in 2025, in part due to an oblique strain. He attributed that injury to overly complicated swing mechanics and playing at slightly above his preferred weight. Tovar shed seven pounds during the offseason and simplified his swing in an effort to bounce back in 2026. He's gone 3-for-14 this spring, but has struck out only twice, and he is also representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
