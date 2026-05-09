Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Sitting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Tovar isn't in Colorado's starting lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia.

It will be Tovar's second day out of the starting nine across the Rockies' past three games amidst a season-long slump. The 24-year-old is slashing a meager .187/.236/.269 over 144 plate appearances on the campaign and has gone just 6-for-54 (.111 batting average) at the dish over his past 18 games. Willi Castro is drawing the start at shortstop in Tovar's stead Saturday.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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