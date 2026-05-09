Ezequiel Tovar News: Sitting again Saturday
Tovar isn't in Colorado's starting lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia.
It will be Tovar's second day out of the starting nine across the Rockies' past three games amidst a season-long slump. The 24-year-old is slashing a meager .187/.236/.269 over 144 plate appearances on the campaign and has gone just 6-for-54 (.111 batting average) at the dish over his past 18 games. Willi Castro is drawing the start at shortstop in Tovar's stead Saturday.
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