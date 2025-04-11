Fantasy Baseball
Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Tovar (hip) is starting at shortstop and batting third against the Padres on Friday.

Tovar was held out of Thursday's game against the Brewers due to a nagging hip issue, but he's back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta. Tovar has started the season slashing .277/.306/.404 with two stolen bases, four doubles and four RBI across 49 plate appearances.

