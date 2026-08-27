Ezequiel Tovar News: Strong showing in return

Tovar went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday against the Nationals.

Tovar returned from a one-game absence caused by a wrist issue Wednesday, and he showed no ill effects. He stole his sixth base of the season in the sixth inning after reaching base on a free pass, and he followed that up with a two-RBI single two frames later. Tovar has had a very poor season, though he has hit .315 across 54 at-bats in August.