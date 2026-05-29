Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Two homers in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 9:49pm

Tovar went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, one walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Giants.

Tovar stuffed the stat sheet in a big way during the come-from-behind win. He walked and stole home in the second inning, belted a two-run homer in the eighth and then swatted a walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth. They were Tovar's third and fourth homers of the season. It's been a tough month at the plate for Tovar, whose average bottomed out at .186 on May 6. Since then, he's 18-for-62 (.290) with three home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases and a 6:14 BB:K across 19 games. He's pushed his season average to .220 with a .614 OPS in what has been a disappointing 2026 campaign for the 24-year-old shortstop. Tovar has an ugly second-percentile 43.9 percent chase rate.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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