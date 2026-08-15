Felix Bautista Injury: Could begin rehab stint in late August
Bautista (shoulder) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in late August, per MLB.com.
Bautista has been facing live hitters, with his most recent session coming Saturday. The right-hander is working his way back from right shoulder surgery, which he underwent last August, and it sounds like he has a real chance to make his season debut at some point in September. With Ryan Helsley's (elbow) timeline for a return still uncertain, Bautista could rejoin Baltimore's bullpen before Helsley.
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