Felix Bautista Injury: Could begin rehab stint in late August

Bautista (shoulder) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in late August, per MLB.com.

Bautista has been facing live hitters, with his most recent session coming Saturday. The right-hander is working his way back from right shoulder surgery, which he underwent last August, and it sounds like he has a real chance to make his season debut at some point in September. With Ryan Helsley's (elbow) timeline for a return still uncertain, Bautista could rejoin Baltimore's bullpen before Helsley.