Felix Bautista Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Bautista (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Coming back from surgery to repair his right labrum and rotator cuff, Bautista has reportedly looked impressive as he ramps up a a throwing program, and he's nearly ready to try things out in games. The reliever's rehab assignment will be a lengthy one, but he could be ready to rejoin the Orioles' bullpen by early September.