Felix Bautista Injury: No rush to pitch in 2026

The Orioles aren't going to push Bautista (shoulder) to pitch in 2026, per MLB.com.

The hard-throwing right-hander is progressing well from August 2025 right shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum, but Baltimore has no intentions to rush Bautista back into the fray. His throwing progression will be worth monitoring, but the expectation remains that Bautista won't be much of a fantasy factor in 2026, if at all. Ryan Helsley signed a two-year contract with the O's in November and is all set to start the new season with a big opportunity to bounce back as the club's top closer, after limping to a 7.20 ERA through 20 regular-season innings with the Mets to finish last year.