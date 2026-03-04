Felix Bautista headshot

Felix Bautista Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bautista (shoulder) threw a baseball Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery last August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander made 25 throws on flat ground from about 45 feet, clearing his first major hurdle. He said afterward that his arm feels good and that he's still hoping to pitch later this season. Bautista will be cutting it close, as the procedure to repair a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff typically carries a 12-month recovery timetable.

Felix Bautista
Baltimore Orioles
