Felix Bautista Injury: Takes big step toward return

Bautista (elbow) threw live batting practice Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista's throwing session Sunday represented the first time he has faced live hitters since he underwent Tommy John surgery in October of 2023. The 29-year-old stated last week that he's confident in his ability to be ready to pitch by Opening Day, and all signs so far point to that scenario being a legitimate possibility. However, Bautista isn't expected to appear in any Grapefruit League contests until late in spring training, and how he fares when he gets back on the mound in exhibition play could be a determining factor in his return date for regular-season action.