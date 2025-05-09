Felix Bautista News: Continues improving control

Bautista picked up the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Angels after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

After giving up two runs in two appearances back in March, Bautista is now riding a nine-inning scoreless streak since the calendar flipped to April. The hard-throwing right-hander also has an excellent 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB while converting each of his seven save opportunities over 11 innings. Bautista struggled with his control in the early going -- he lent six free passes in his first five frames -- but he hasn't allowed a walk in his last six innings.