Felix Bautista News: Tagged with loss

Bautista (0-1) allowed one run on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning and came away with the loss. He did not record a strikeout.

Bautista was brought in for the ninth inning to keep the game tied at 3-3. He was one out shy from escaping the inning after issuing back-to-back walks, but he wasn't able to beat out Nasim Nunez to cover first base, and Bautista's late throw to home plate allowed Jose Tena to score from second. Bautista has given up one earned run in each of his last two outings and is now up to a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 13 innings this season.