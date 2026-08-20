Felix Reyes Injury: Recalled, placed on 60-day IL

The Phillies recalled Reyes from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a right wrist fracture.

Reyes suffered the injury last week at Lehigh Valley when he was hit by a pitch, and he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Putting Reyes on the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Andrew Hoffmann, who was claimed off waivers.