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Felix Reyes Injury: Recalled, placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Phillies recalled Reyes from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a right wrist fracture.

Reyes suffered the injury last week at Lehigh Valley when he was hit by a pitch, and he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Putting Reyes on the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Andrew Hoffmann, who was claimed off waivers.

Felix Reyes
Philadelphia Phillies
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