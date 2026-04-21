Felix Reyes News: Batting cleanup Tuesday
Reyes will start in left field and bat cleanup in Tuesday's contest versus the Cubs.
Reyes has started against both lefties his team has faced since he was promoted and will get a turn in the cleanup spot Tuesday as the struggling Phillies try something different with their batting order. Brandon Marsh will shift over to center field Tuesday, and Justin Crawford will begin the contest on the bench.
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