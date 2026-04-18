Felix Reyes headshot

Felix Reyes News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 12:40pm

The Phillies selected Reyes' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Reyes has gotten off to a strong start at Lehigh Valley, slashing .333./.345/.654 with six homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored through 84 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has experience at first and third base as well as the corner outfield positions, so he'll replace the struggling Otto Kemp as Philadelphia's bench utility player. Reyes will be making his MLB debut while starting in left field Saturday against Atlanta.

Felix Reyes
Philadelphia Phillies
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