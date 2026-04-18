Felix Reyes News: Homers in debut

Reyes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.

Reyes started in left field and homered off Chris Sale in his first major-league at-bat, launching a 2-0 fastball into the right-field seats. The 25-year-old slashed .333/.345/.654 across 84 plate appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and should draw most of his starts against lefties, a role previously held by the recently demoted Otto Kemp.