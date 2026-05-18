Felix Reyes headshot

Felix Reyes News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Phillies optioned Reyes to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Reyes saw a decent amount of playing time initially upon his promotion last month, but he's hardly played lately with just one start over his team's last 10 games. Otto Kemp will grab the roster spot vacated by Reyes, who should receive more regular reps with Lehigh Valley.

Felix Reyes
Philadelphia Phillies
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