Felix Reyes News: Sent back to minors
The Phillies optioned Reyes to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Reyes saw a decent amount of playing time initially upon his promotion last month, but he's hardly played lately with just one start over his team's last 10 games. Otto Kemp will grab the roster spot vacated by Reyes, who should receive more regular reps with Lehigh Valley.
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