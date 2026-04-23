Felix Reyes News: Third straight start at cleanup
Reyes will start in left field and bat cleanup in Thursday's game versus the Cubs.
It's the third straight start in the cleanup spot for Reyes, who is 3-for-11 with one home run in his first three big-league games. The first two of those starts came against lefties, but the right-handed-hitting Reyes will remain in the cleanup slot Thursday versus Cubs righty Edward Cabrera. Adolis Garcia is getting a day off for the Phillies.
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