Felnin Celesten News: Taking part in Spring Breakout game

The Mariners list Celesten (wrist) on the roster for their March 14 Spring Breakout game against Guardians prospects.

Celesten appears to be in good health entering the 2025 campaign after not playing for the Mariners' rookie-level Arizona Complex League from July 24 onward last season while recovering from a lingering hamate injury that he addressed with surgery. The 19-year-old infield prospect should be ready to debut with a full-season affiliate in 2025.