Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Felnin Celesten headshot

Felnin Celesten News: Taking part in Spring Breakout game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

The Mariners list Celesten (wrist) on the roster for their March 14 Spring Breakout game against Guardians prospects.

Celesten appears to be in good health entering the 2025 campaign after not playing for the Mariners' rookie-level Arizona Complex League from July 24 onward last season while recovering from a lingering hamate injury that he addressed with surgery. The 19-year-old infield prospect should be ready to debut with a full-season affiliate in 2025.

Felnin Celesten
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now