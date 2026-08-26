Fernando Cruz Injury: Diagnosed with partial UCL tear

Cruz was diagnosed with a partial tear in his right UCL on Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cruz will seek out a second opinion following his initial diagnosis, but manager Aaron Boone noted that Tommy John surgery is on the table. Even if the right-hander manages to avoid going under the knife, he would likely still miss the remainder of the regular season. Brent Headrick and Paul Blackburn are likely candidates to see an uptick in setup opportunities while Cruz is out.