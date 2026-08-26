Fernando Cruz Injury: Sidelined by elbow soreness

The Yankees placed Cruz on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow soreness.

Cruz was tagged for a couple runs over one inning of work in Tuesday's loss to the Astros, and to make matters worse he came out of the appearance with elbow discomfort. There's no word yet on how much time he might miss, but it's a big blow to the Yankees' relief corps. Cruz holds a 3.13 ERA and 67:32 K:BB over 54.2 frames this season.