Fernando Cruz headshot

Fernando Cruz News: Nabs 11th hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Cruz earned a hold against Cleveland on Thursday with a perfect inning of work.

Cruz was summoned in the eighth inning with New York holding a one-run lead. He kept the score that way, retiring the side in order on 10 pitches. Cruz is in the midst of a 19-outing stretch during which he's given up just two earned runs while posting a 20:7 K:BB over 18.2 innings. He leads the Yankees with 11 holds on the campaign while registering a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 27 frames spanning 30 appearances.

Fernando Cruz
New York Yankees
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