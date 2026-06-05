Fernando Cruz News: Nabs 11th hold
Cruz earned a hold against Cleveland on Thursday with a perfect inning of work.
Cruz was summoned in the eighth inning with New York holding a one-run lead. He kept the score that way, retiring the side in order on 10 pitches. Cruz is in the midst of a 19-outing stretch during which he's given up just two earned runs while posting a 20:7 K:BB over 18.2 innings. He leads the Yankees with 11 holds on the campaign while registering a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 27 frames spanning 30 appearances.
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