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Fernando Cruz News: Second win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Cruz (2-0) earned the win over the Astros on Saturday after not allowing a run over two-thirds of an inning, walking one and striking out two.

Cruz recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning. Even though he walked Jose Altuve as soon as he entered the game, he bounced back by striking out Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz. Cruz had given up at least a run in his previous two relief appearances, so this was a nice bounce-back performance for the right-hander. Still, given his recent inconsistencies and the role he's filling in the bullpen right now, his fantasy upside should remain fairly low.

Fernando Cruz
New York Yankees
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