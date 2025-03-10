Fernando Tatis News: Belts first homer of spring

Tatis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run against Cincinnati in a Cactus League loss Monday.

Tatis put the Padres on the board in the fourth inning with a 404-foot shot to center field. The star outfielder got a late start to Cactus League action after coming down with the flu in late February, but he's since been able to get into six games. Tatis is slashing .273/.385/.545 in those contests.