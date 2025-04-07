Fernando Tatis News: Crushes second homer

Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Tatis gave the Padres an insurance run in the seventh inning with a 406-foot blast to left field. The long ball was Tatis' first since his second game of the campaign, but he did plenty of damage on offense in the interim. Tatis is slashing a robust .381/.449/.548 on the season, adding seven RBI , 10 runs and five stolen bases while recording a 6:5 BB:K through 49 plate appearances.