Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis News: Finally goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Nationals.

Tatis launched his first home run of the year 451 feet in the fifth inning. Per Todd Dybas of MLB.com, his 55-game drought to open the season was the second-longest ever by a player who had previously hit 40-plus homers in a season. Despite the lack of power, the 27-year-old has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with three RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases. On the year, he's slashing .271/.346/.324 with one long ball, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and 14 steals across 241 plate appearances.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Tatis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Tatis See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago