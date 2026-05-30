Fernando Tatis News: Finally goes deep in loss

Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Nationals.

Tatis launched his first home run of the year 451 feet in the fifth inning. Per Todd Dybas of MLB.com, his 55-game drought to open the season was the second-longest ever by a player who had previously hit 40-plus homers in a season. Despite the lack of power, the 27-year-old has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with three RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases. On the year, he's slashing .271/.346/.324 with one long ball, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and 14 steals across 241 plate appearances.