Fernando Tatis News: Goes yard in return
Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Friday against Colorado.
After sitting out Wednesday's game against the Athletics with a sore left shoulder, Tatis launched a 411-foot homer off Rockies right-hander Angel Chivilli in the sixth inning Friday to extend San Diego's lead to 7-0. The star outfielder is off to a sizzling start at the dish in 2025, slashing .375/.446/.583 with three big flies and eight RBI through 56 plate appearances to go with 12 runs scored and six stolen bases over 13 outings.
