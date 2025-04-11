Fernando Tatis News: Leading off Friday

Tatis (shoulder) will start in right field and bat leadoff Friday against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

A sore left shoulder forced Tatis to make an early exit from Tuesday's game, and he was left out of the starting nine Wednesday as well. After getting another day to rest Thursday thanks to a scheduled off day, the 26-year-old now seems to be feeling better. He'll aim to continue what's been a great start to the season, as he owns a .364/.442/.523 slash line with two homers, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and five stolen bases through 12 games.