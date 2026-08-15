Fernando Tatis News: Mashes 13th homer Friday
Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Friday in a 7-5 win over Cleveland.
Tatis' lone hit was a 404-foot solo homer to left field in fifth inning. The star outfielder appears to have discovered his power stroke this month -- he's gone deep five times across nine games since Aug. 5 after posting just eight long balls through his first 112 contests this season. Tatis has lifted his OPS over 30 points to .778 with the power surge, and he's now at 13 total long balls to go along with 28 stolen bases.
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