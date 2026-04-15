Fernando Tatis News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Tatis is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Mariners on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis is getting a rest day Wednesday, with the Padres rolling with Nick Castellanos, Jackson Merrill and Ramon Laureano in the outfield from right to left. Tatis has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games, and over that span he has gone 11-for-41 (.268) with two steals, five runs scored and five RBI.
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