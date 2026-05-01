Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis News: On base four times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Tatis went 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-2 loss to the White Sox.

Tatis logged a three-hit effort for just the second time this season. The triple was his first extra-base hit since he had a double in his other three-hit game April 11 versus the Rockies. The lack of power is a concern, but Tatis has racked up three steals over the last four games. For the season, he's batting. 270 with a .665 OPS, no home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored, four doubles and nine steals across 31 games.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
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