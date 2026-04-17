Fernando Tatis News: Plates two runs
Tatis went 1-for-2 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Thursday's win over the Mariners.
Tatis plated two runs with a two-out single that scored both Luis Campusano and Jake Cronenworth, and now he's hit safely in all but one of the last eight games in which he's recorded at least one at-bat. The star outfielder has been the engine that has been driving the Padres offense in that stretch. He's hitting .255 with a .642 OPS since the beginning of April, but during the aforementioned stretch, the numbers improve to an impressive .323 average with a .733 OPS.
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