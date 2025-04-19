Fernando Tatis News: Powers offense in loss

Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss at Houston.

The 26-year-old started the scoring with a solo shot during the third inning, and he followed up by singling, stealing second and scoring on a Manny Machado double in the fifth. Tatis is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak and has gone 11-for-33 with five long balls, two steals, eight RBI and nine runs during that stretch.