Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis News: Puts on a show in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 8:50pm

Tatis went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Tatis was the undoubted star of Tuesday's game, posting his first multi-homer effort of the year while also robbing a grand slam in the field. It continued a second-half power binge for the 27-year-old, who's gone deep 10 times while posting a 1.016 OPS in 30 games since the All-Star break. On the season, he's slashing .280/.353/.432 with 15 home runs, 60 RBI, 71 runs scored and 28 steals across 551 plate appearances.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Tatis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Tatis See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago