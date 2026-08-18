Fernando Tatis News: Puts on a show in win
Tatis went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
Tatis was the undoubted star of Tuesday's game, posting his first multi-homer effort of the year while also robbing a grand slam in the field. It continued a second-half power binge for the 27-year-old, who's gone deep 10 times while posting a 1.016 OPS in 30 games since the All-Star break. On the season, he's slashing .280/.353/.432 with 15 home runs, 60 RBI, 71 runs scored and 28 steals across 551 plate appearances.
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