Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis News: Reaches base four times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Tatis went 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's loss against the Phillies.

Tatis followed up his three-hit performance Sunday by reaching base four times Monday, though both came in losing efforts. The 27-year-old is still searching for his first homer of the campaign, but he has swung the bat much better of late, going 10-for-24 (.417) across the past seven contests while reaching safely in nine consecutive games. His stolen-base total is now up to 13, tied for third-best in the National League.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Tatis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Tatis See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago