Fernando Tatis News: Reaches base four times Monday

Tatis went 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's loss against the Phillies.

Tatis followed up his three-hit performance Sunday by reaching base four times Monday, though both came in losing efforts. The 27-year-old is still searching for his first homer of the campaign, but he has swung the bat much better of late, going 10-for-24 (.417) across the past seven contests while reaching safely in nine consecutive games. His stolen-base total is now up to 13, tied for third-best in the National League.