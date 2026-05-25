Fernando Tatis News: Reaches base four times Monday
Tatis went 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's loss against the Phillies.
Tatis followed up his three-hit performance Sunday by reaching base four times Monday, though both came in losing efforts. The 27-year-old is still searching for his first homer of the campaign, but he has swung the bat much better of late, going 10-for-24 (.417) across the past seven contests while reaching safely in nine consecutive games. His stolen-base total is now up to 13, tied for third-best in the National League.
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