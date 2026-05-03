Fernando Tatis News: Receiving rare day off
Tatis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Tatis will take a seat for just the second time all season, ending a streak of 14 consecutive starts. The three-time All-Star has made three of his last five starts at second base and has now occupied the keystone on six occasions this season, bringing him closer to gaining eligibility at that position in certain fantasy leagues.
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