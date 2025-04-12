Fernando Tatis News: Slugs fourth homer

Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over Colorado.

Tatis led off the Padres' half of the first inning with a 424-foot blast to center field. He struck out in his remaining three at-bats, but the long ball was a good enough sign that the shoulder injury that forced the star outfielder to sit out Wednesday isn't a serious concern. Tatis has homered in each of his two games since that missed contest and is up to four long balls and nine RBI on the campaign.