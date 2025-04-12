Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis News: Slugs fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over Colorado.

Tatis led off the Padres' half of the first inning with a 424-foot blast to center field. He struck out in his remaining three at-bats, but the long ball was a good enough sign that the shoulder injury that forced the star outfielder to sit out Wednesday isn't a serious concern. Tatis has homered in each of his two games since that missed contest and is up to four long balls and nine RBI on the campaign.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now