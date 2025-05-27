Fernando Tatis News: Smacks homer Tuesday

Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

The Padres found themselves down 6-0 before they got an at-bat, but Tatis made sure to crack the goose egg quickly, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a homer. This was his first long ball since May 18 versus the Mariners. The outfielder is up to 13 homers, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .278/.344/.512 slash line through 52 contests this season. He continues to provide well-rounded contributions in fantasy while regularly batting leadoff for San Diego.