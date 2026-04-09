Fernando Tatis News: Steals home Wednesday

Tatis went 1-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in an 8-2 win against Pittsburgh.

Tatis' offensive contributions came in the ninth inning, when he singled in a run and later scored on a double steal that featured him swiping home. It was his third stolen base on as many attempts this season as he seeks to reach the 30-steal mark for a second straight year. While the thefts are nice, Tatis was typically a top-20 pick in fantasy drafts, so his zero homers and .196/.283/.261 slash line through 12 games leaves a lot to be desired.